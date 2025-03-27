The Conners season 7 premiere: EPs on revisiting key death

We more than recognize that there was a lot that transpired over the course of The Conners season 7 premiere and yet, a lot tied back to how the show started.

After all, think back to the early days of the ABC series and how much was prompted (to much controversy at times) by the dismissal of Roseanne the performer … and the death of Roseanne the character. During the premiere tonight, the family learned that they could file a lawsuit to try to get some sort of justice against the drug companies who laid the path for her eventual passing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Bruce Helford went into why this particular story was important for the show to tell, even so many years later:

“It was very natural and gave us a way to honor the memory of the matriarch of the family … Despite the things that went on, [Roseanne] was beloved by her family, by viewers, and we really wanted to make sure that there was an appropriate inclusion.”

Meanwhile, fellow EP Dave Caplan added the following:

“It also just fed into the themes that we love to write about, which are the big guys versus the little guys … And the Connors are little guys, and they get what rolls downhill, but not much makes it to the bottom of the hill. And so another opportunity to explore that was kind of irresistible to us.”

By the end of the series, we imagine that there is going to be closure to all of this — yet, with this being only a six-episode story, everything has to move at a pretty rapid pace. There may also be characters who struggle with all of this, included Dan given that he may not want to deal with her death all over again.

Related – Learn more about what lies ahead on The Conners moving forward

What did you think about the events of The Conners season 7 premiere overall?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for additional updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







