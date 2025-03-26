The Conners season 7 episode 2 spoilers: The reality show

After the big premiere tonight on ABC, are you eager to learn something more about The Conners season 7 episode 2?

As we approach the next story titled “Fame, Flying Fists, and Cold Feet,” the biggest thing that we can remind you of here is that this is a six-episode final chapter for the comedy. Every single story matters and because of that, we do tend to think that the plot will move rather fast. There could be multiple opportunities along the way here in order to see if the family’s fortunes will finally change; for this particular half-hour, that could be tied to a reality show.

Below, you can check out the full The Conners season 7 episode 2 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

The Conners get a taste of fame when their family restaurant is featured in a reality TV show, which inspires Becky to become an influencer. Meanwhile, Jackie and Dan meet with a lawyer, and Darlene connects with someone at The Lobo Lounge.

One more thing that we can say here is that this lawyer is likely one played by Jane Lynch, whose casting was teased not that long ago. It feels like she should be a perfect fit within this world, especially given her own history in comedy. There is a chance that we’re going to see a lot of laughs but at the same time, stories that are meaningful. This has been a huge part of The Conners from the very beginning with Roseanne’s death; the show has tried to have at least one foot in reality, and that will most likely not change now as we do inch closer to the very end.

