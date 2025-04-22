The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 6: ‘Money, Power & Respect’

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 6 — so what can we say about it?

Well, let’s just start off by noting that “Money, Power & Respect” should be a story to remember for a handful of different reasons. First and foremost, let’s just start off by noting that this is a show that is stuffed full of crazy twists and turns, and we do not think that they are done as of yet. As a matter of fact, almost everything could escalate! What’s going to happen when it comes to the Sin Cara family? You have to wonder about that.

Below, you can see the full The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 6 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

With Ramona’s increasing presence, the Sin Cara family faces off for dominance. Meanwhile, Chris’s new hobby brings unexpected success but also poses new dangers. When Luca’s honesty threatens the family’s secrets, Thony must make a tough decision. Ramona makes a call that leaves the fate of Sin Cara uncertain in order to secure her own power in the all-new “Money, Power & Respect” episode of The Cleaning Lady airing Tuesday, Apr 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-406) (TV-14 D,L,V)

We tend to think that at this point, there are almost two different big stories that are happening here at the same exact time. The biggest one is what is happening on-screen with Thony, Ramona, and some of the other characters. However, there is also another one you have to wonder about regarding the show itself. Is there going to be a season 5? Nothing has been formally decided as of yet, but Fox may need to figure this out over the next few weeks.

