Night Court season 3 episode 16 spoilers: The blood moon

As we look towards Night Court season 3 episode 16 on NBC next week, there are so many things to be excited about!

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and note that there are only three more episodes left this season, and that includes a two-part finale that is currently slated for May 6. The show’s future beyond that still does remain unclear, and this is why if you want to see more of the series, our advice is quite simple: Keep checking it out live, and also recommend it to all of your friends! We know that there is still some big stuff coming later this season, especially for fans of The Big Bang Theory — let’s just hope that this is enough to keep people hooked.

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not go ahead and set the table for next week in particular? The title for Night Court season 3 episode 16 is “Blood Moonstruck.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below serves as a great way to set the table:

04/29/2025 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : On the night of the blood moon, Abby and Gurgs help Julianne with a surprising romantic prospect. Wyatt finds himself in hot water when he fills in as Dan’s replacement. TV-PG

We can’t exactly sit here and promise any sort of substantial closure with any of these stories at this point. However, we do tend to think there will be plenty of laughs and at this point, does anything more than this have to be promised? We do not necessarily think so anyway. Comedy alone could help the show to stick around for at least a little bit longer.

