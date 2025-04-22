FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20 return date at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get an FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 20 return date? What about details on the long-term future?

There are a handful of different things that we can go ahead and note here, but it starts with the bad news: You won’t see a new installment next week. This marks the final time this season that you will have a week off as the entire franchise will return for more on May 6. What makes it such a hard pill to swallow with Most Wanted is simply that there are only three episodes left in general. The network has already canceled the show, and it does not appear that there is a way in which to change that.

Unfortunately, the network has yet to share any details on the next FBI: Most Wanted episode — with that, we do have to look further down the road. The one thing that CBS has shared at this point is the synopsis for the final episode on May 20, which you can see below:

“The Circle Game” – The Fugitive Task Force hunts down a rogue government operative planning a domestic terror attack, on the series finale of FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What will make this episode so noteworthy? That’s something that we do have to wait and see on, but let’s just say that for now, we are more than a little bit excited to see things unfold. We do at least hope that we’re going to get some closure.

