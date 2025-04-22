FBI season 7 episode 20 return date over at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get an FBI season 7 episode 20 return date? We more than understand! With that, let’s just say that we are very-much happy to help.

So, where do we start? Well, it makes some sense to kick things off here by sharing some of the bad news — unfortunately, you will be waiting for a little while to see the crime drama back on the air. There is no new episode next week but luckily, this is where we can say that we have reached the final hiatus of the season. After this, you will have weekly episodes until the big finale is here.

So is there anything that we can share about what lies ahead? Unfortunately, CBS has not shared anything official about episode 20, but the synopsis below better sets the stage for the May 20 finale. That at least gives you more to be excited about:

“A New Day” – After Jubal narrowly escapes a calculated assault on a secret FBI office, the team discovers a rogue terrorist group has infiltrated the FBI. Unsure of who to trust, the team must work in the shadows to unmask the culprits threatening the sanctity of the New York field office, on the seventh season finale of FBI, Tuesday, May 20 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In knowing about the finale, we at least have a sense of where things are headed; with that, we really just have to sit back and consider how the writers will bring us to that point in the end. Let’s just hope that there is plenty of action and drama along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

