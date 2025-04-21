The Last of Us season 2 episode 2: Pedro Pascal on Joel’s fate

We certainly are well-aware of the fact that viewers all over the world are still reeling from The Last of Us season 2 episode 2. Even though fans of the game knew that Joel would be dying at some point this season, who expected it would come so early? Given the star power that Pedro Pascal does bring to the show, it would be easy to argue that the producers would want to stretch out his role as long as possible.

Ultimately, we suppose that in some ways, there are some active plans in which to do that. Joel will still be seen in some capacity moving forward; however, it will certainly not be the same.

So how is Pascal handling the end of his character’s life in the present? Even if he knew it was coming, it still poses a challenge. Just see what he has to say on the subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“I’m in active denial … I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over. I know that I’m forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on The Last of Us. And, no, I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad.”

Obviously, we do think that Joel will be forever remembered no matter how long the show lasts, which probably means the end of season 3. The series has already been renewed until then and at this point, we are not quite sure that you can extend the second game in the series any longer than that. Then again, time will tell!

What did you think about the way in which The Last of Us season 2 showcased Joel’s death?

