Survivor 48 episode 9 sneak peek: David vs. Joe?

In just a couple of days Survivor 48 episode 9 is going to be airing on CBS — so what will the game look like now?

Well, let’s just start things off by noting that we could be something here that has felt inevitable for a pretty long time now: A breakup for the strong alliance. What is the real reason for that? It really just comes back to what transpired at the end of this past episode.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see two sneak peeks for this episode, with one focusing almost entirely on David confronting Joe over the Chrissy vote — one that he did not want to do. He wanted Kamilla out, and he is now claiming that Joe went back on his word by switching up the plan. This, of course, infuriates Joe, who professes that he’s never lied in the game and is straight-up.

So what actually happened here? Well, we don’t think this is a case of lying so much as Joe just changing his mind based on the variables in the game. David may be right to be frustrated and yet, this is a terrible way to go about it. All he is going to do here is make people around him even more upset.

As for what else is ahead…

Another sneak preview shows Shauhin venting after what transpired, mostly because he does not quite understand why he was the subject of Chrissy’s anger when he is not one of the big super-strong guys in the first place. We do tend to think that everyone is going to be furious at David moving forward, but that does not mean he will be going. This game is a little bit complicated that way!

