Survivor 48 episode 9 preview: The tide turns against David?

We we try to prepare ourselves in order to see Survivor 48 episode 9 on CBS next week, is everything about to get dicey? For now, let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance of that.

After all, let’s just start things off here by noting that in some new commercial previews that we are seeing for the next episode, it seems that a revolt against David could be starting. It appears (though it may be editing) that Kamilla in particular is leading the charge against him, and is frustrated by the way in which he has been acting.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Of course, frustration can make for entertaining television, but this is where we do have to throw at least a certain amount of reality into the equation for a moment. Even if it may seem like David is becoming more of a target, does it really make sense to get rid of him?

Well, let’s just put it this way — the way that he spoke about the strong alliance at the last Tribal Council completely killed his jury management. He is pretty beatable at the end, and you could argue that in theory, it makes more sense to try and get out his top allies than even him, since they all have a better chance of drawing votes. Of course, there’s also the factor that you may be tired of some of his attempts to commandeer the tribe; to some, you could even say that the game opens up when he is not around.

In the end, we are just trying to say that at this point, there are actually a good many more options than what you would necessarily think on the surface. David is one target, but the next episode could still see a predictable route in which Mitch or someone on the bottom goes.

Related – Be sure to get some more details right now on Survivor 48 episode 9 and what to expect

What are you most excited to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some further updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







