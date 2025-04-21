Elsbeth season 2 episode 18: Is it Michael Emerson’s farewell?

For those who are not aware at the moment, Elsbeth season 2 episode 18 later this week is going to be all sorts of special. After all, are you set for a showdown like no other? Michael Emerson is coming back as Judge Milton Crawford and according to a report from TV Insider, this could be his farewell as the character.

Is it an interesting move to actually promote a character’s exit before it happens? Sure, but at the same time, we never got a sense that the Lost alum was going to be sticking around here long-term. By virtue of that, we can’t be altogether shocked to be where we are right now. Depending on if he gets arrested, of course there may be a chance he comes back in season 3. Time will tell there.

So what more can we say about the battle of wits ahead? Speaking to the aforementioned website, here is at least a little bit of what the actor had to say:

“She’s the smartest adversary he’s ever had, and he’s a formidable and dangerous man, so I think particularly this last episode, it’s laced with danger … The threat level is very high, and we keep waiting for something to maybe explode or someone to gain, someone to make a move that thwarts the other. But it doesn’t work out easily like that for either of them. It’s a good matchup. Both of them are highly challenged. They’re both super skillful and smart. It boils down to power and connections, as so many things do.”

Ultimately, we do think that every great Sherlock story needs a Moriarty, and that is how we view this relationship at the moment. We just have to cross our fingers here and hope that we are building towards a really spectacular conclusion here.

