NCIS season 22 episode 18: A Sam Hanna – Hetty update?

We had a good feeling entering NCIS season 22 episode 18 that we would see some great nostalgia with Sam Hanna stopping by. After all, he is a rare character who spent a lot of time on both NCIS: Los Angeles as well as NCIS: Hawaii.

So what exactly did we learn here over the course of the hour? Well, there are a few different things that stand out, and it begins with us getting a chance to hear about Jane Tennant’s baking habits — and at least a reminder that she and Sam are still pretty close. Maybe this wasn’t the biggest reveal in the world, but it still made us happy.

Perhaps the biggest surprise that we got here was tied to Hetty, the ever-mysterious character from NCIS: Los Angeles played by Linda Hunt. Because that show ended without the character being found, we are still hoping that there is going to be a way to see that uncovered.

This episode indicated that Sam, before he starts to resume anything else regarding his career, has some other things he wants to take care of — and it feels like finding Hetty is at the top of the list. There are some whispers out there about her whereabouts and at this point, we are really hoping there’s a good opportunity to see or hear about a rescue mission.

Could this be a huge crossover event down the line between multiple shows? We’d love it, but the only thing we’re concerned about there is that Chris O’Donnell (Callen) has booked a major role on the upcoming 9-1-1: Nashville spin-off show. Would he be available to reprise the role in the event the opportunity comes across?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

