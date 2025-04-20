Chicago Med season 10 episode 19 promo: A work stoppage?

We recognize that Chicago Med season 10 episode 19 is going to bring you a decent amount of drama from start to finish. However, this may not be the sort of drama that you probably would have expected coming into the hour.

After all, the vast majority of storylines on a show like this have to do with medical emergencies. Yet, here you are going to see something more about the business side of an institution like this, and a divide that could cause fractures in a longstanding friendship.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a promo that suggests negotiations are breaking down between Med and the nurses’ union, which could lead to Maggie feel like Goodwin is breaking promises. We know that situations like this can be really complicated, but we are always going to side with the nurses in a situation like this. These are people who expend so much effort to save lives day in and day out, and they also do not often get much credit for it.

Do we think that these talks are going to be worked out by the end of the episode? We sure hope so, given that a strike or any sort of work stoppage is something that the show cannot afford to have. There are only a few episodes this season; by virtue of that, is this a situation where you want to run the risk of not having the nurses around? We’re curious to see where things go but beyond just that, how the show chooses to depict something like this. After all, it is pretty rare that any sort of business matters are ever shown on-screen.

