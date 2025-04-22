The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5: Is Serena Joy engaged?

We went into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5 of course anticipating that there would be some sort of major twist. However, we should also go ahead and say that we did not anticipate that Serena Joy would be getting engaged so fast.

Did we think that this was going to happen eventually? 100% yes, mostly because it was clear that this was something Commander Wharton wanted. Serena clearly still covets a certain amount of power, whether it be her desire to deliver on her vision or something else. Josh Charles’ character is someone who said all the right things to her, whether it be on a learning center or other ways to seemingly help Gilead.

Here is where things do get complicated: Do we believe what Wharton is saying? We already know at this point that there is a massive difference in philosophy at Gilead when it comes to some of the Commanders. We had a chance to see some of this with Lawrence listening in on Bell and some of the others; it is clearly their intention to try to use him to lure people back, only to then flip things around and reestablish the old way of doing things once more.

Where Wharton lands will be interesting just because of some of the people now close to him, whether it be Nick or now Serena. These are not atypical people in this world at this point, that we know that she is someone capable of great evil. We have seen time and time again this be the case, so we should not say that the trust issues here are limited to just Wharton.

