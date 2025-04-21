Matlock season 2 premiere date: An announcement soon?

We are a few days removed now from the Matlock season 1 finale and because of that, there are so many reasons for excitement.

After all, consider for a moment that Alfie’s (presumed) father is now back in the picture. Meanwhile, there is a chance that Julian is still at the firm despite whatever interest he may have in leaving. We recognize that this is one of those situations that is somewhat fluid and of course, we are heading into the next chapter with that in mind.

So is there a chance that a premiere date announcement is coming soon to ease our minds to a certain expect? We do tend to think that come May or June, things will become a little bit clearer. In May, we could end up learning an exact timeslot, which we do not think is going to change all that much and for good reason. Meanwhile, in June we tend to think that a full premiere-date announcement is going to be coming for a lot of different CBS shows all across the board.

How many episodes could we get for season 2?

Honestly, we do not tend to think it is going to change much, meaning that we will see something between 18 or 19 installments. Technically, the Kathy Bates drama was originally set to just air for 18 episodes this season, but that changed when the finale was expanded a little bit more. We tend to think that CBS could want even more than this, but this is one of those instances where quantity really is more important than quality. Why in the world would we think anything otherwise at this point?

