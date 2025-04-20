Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

In light of a lot of the recent news regarding Ahsoka season 2 over at Disney+, why not discuss premiere-date possibilities today?

First and foremost, it only makes sense to start things off here by noting that the Rosario Dawson series is going to start production in just a matter of days. By virtue of that, we do think that the streaming service is likely moving forward with a late 2026 date in mind. Production lasts several months, and the same can also be said for the post-production period after.

One other thing to remember through the rest of the process? Disney and Lucasfilm have plenty of content to tide you over along the way. Andor is about to premiere with its second and final season; meanwhile, on the other side of that, you are also going to have a chance to see The Mandalorian & Grogu next year. These two projects should more than keep you engaged within the greater Star Wars world.

Hopefully, at this time next year there is going to be a better chance to get an approximate premiere date for the Ahsoka Tano series, and also some more story scoop at the same time. We learned a few things this weekend at the Star Wars Celebration, but there should be a whole lot more coming. In general, the first priority here has to be getting that character and Sabine off the world; if that happens, you have yet another great opportunity to expand the world. All things considered, shouldn’t we want that? This is one of those series that you really have a lot of freedom to explore, mostly because it does not have to be all that connected to the original trilogy.

What are you the most eager to see on Ahsoka season 2, whenever it does premiere?

