Marie Antoinette season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The trial begins

As you get prepared to see Marie Antoinette season 2 episode 6 on PBS, is there any one thing that you can necessarily expect? Perhaps chaos.

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that at this point, we are more or less into the home stretch of the season. There are only a few episodes left! With that in mind, we do tend to think that we’re going to see a lot of storytelling momentum from here on out, but it begins with a trial. In particular, we are talking here about one where almost anything could happen at just about any moment. You have to be prepared for that.

If you look below, you can see the full Marie Antoinette season 2 episode 6 synopsis with other insight all about what is to come:

As the public trial begins, events quickly spiral out of Marie Antoinette and Louis’s control.

Now, obviously we know that there are certain outcomes for this story that are pretty predictable because there has to be. Obviously, Antoinette’s story has a specific ending that we are building towards, but it is still some way away. Because of that, we are happy with the idea that we can still see things spin out in a handful of forms. We just hope that there are a lot of different ways that the remainder of the story can be told … and we’re eager to see how it all travels forward.

Just know this now: Over the course of the next two episodes, you are going to be seeing a lot of grief, some inner turmoil, political maneuvering, and then also some key questions when it comes to Louis’ rule.

