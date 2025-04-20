Suits LA season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The ‘Slugfest’ ahead

As we look ahead to Suits LA season 1 episode 10 on NBC next week, isn’t there a lot of great stuff to look forward to? All things considered, we tend to think so!

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that we are very much in the home stretch of the series and at this point, it is hard to put it in any other terms! In the remaining few episodes relationships will be tested and more than likely, Ted Black’s future is on the line. You have to buckle up and be prepared.

Below, you can see the full Suits LA season 1 episode 10 synopsis with even more great insight as to what to expect:

Law students Ted and Stuart’s friendship is tested when they face off in a mock trial; in the present, Stuart faces a crisis as his doubts about his client mount; Erica fights to protect a client from having his dirty laundry aired in public.

Of course, we do tend to think that the next few episodes could be essential in determining the future of the spin-off, especially since Harvey is not going to be front and center in all of them. It certainly makes sense for nostalgia to be part of the equation with this show, but it cannot be the only thing. One of the most obvious questions we have at this point is simply if the series is generating enough buzz on its own; we also still wonder if NBC was the right venue, given that it cannot be as intense or as crazy as it would otherwise be.

One other thing we’re curious about this point is quite simple: Will there be a cliffhanger at the end? That’s something that remains a mystery.

