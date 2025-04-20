Watson season 1 episode 11 spoilers: ‘The Dark Day Deduction’

As we look more and more towards Watson season 1 episode 11 on CBS next week, do you want to learn more about what is to come?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying that we would not blame anyone who feels that way! The Morris Chestnut series has done a good job over the past several weeks trying to immerse people in its world and its stories and now, it feels fair to say that we’re in the home stretch! There are only three more left, so why wouldn’t all of these prove to be rather exciting? This has to be the sort of thing that we all want, and we hope that next week in particular sets the stage for an epic two-part finale. (The series has already been renewed, so you do not have to worry about anything when it comes to that.)

Why not get a little bit more into the story now? Below, you can see the full Watson season 1 episode 11 synopsis to get some more insight all about what you can expect:

“The Dark Day Deduction” – Watson confronts a traumatic event from his Army days that still weighs heavily on him when his Army veteran friend’s wife reaches out begging for help when her husband is seemingly having a psychotic break. Meanwhile, Shinwell is asked for one last favor by Moriarty, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, April 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Moriarty is going to play a huge role throughout the end of the season, not that this is that much of a shock. This is as iconic a foe in the world of Sherlock Homes as you are ever going to find, and it makes sense for them to remain this tormenting force.

