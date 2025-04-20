Fargo season 6 renewal: April 2025 update

With us now moving further and further into the month of April, is some big Fargo season 6 news almost on the horizon?

Obviously, we would love nothing more at this point than to get a better sense of the FX show’s status — especially when you consider that the last season was nothing short of outstanding. It was a major resurgence for a series that generate a lot more buzz following its first two installments; unfortunately, the past year-plus has been defined by a significant hang-up. Creator Noah Hawley has been hard at work on the super-ambitious Alien: Earth, and we know that this will remain the priority until he can figure out how to have the time to do something else.

Now that we’ve mapped all of that out, here is where we do have to swoop in here and also share a little bit of the unfortunate news, as there is no real evidence that this is going to change anytime soon. Just remember for a moment that Hawley will likely do an Alien: Earth season 2 before revisiting Fargo, at least per the information we’ve seen and heard about already. That means that we are likely stuck waiting until 2027 or even later to see the franchise back.

So when could we get any news at all here?

For now, our general feeling is that come this summer, Hawley will at least be asked about it while in his promotional push for Fargo. This could give him a chance to share a few more details here and there and at this point, we would just be happy to know if he has an idea. We’ll take almost anything that drums up excitement.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Fargo season 6 when it eventually does arrive?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

