The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premiere date: April update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 between now and the end of April? If you have been following the news related to the show already, then you know that there are a few things already worth getting excited about!

Where do we start off here? Well, it feels fair to note first and foremost that production on the upcoming batch of episodes is already done. By virtue of that, it opens the door for a lot of different premiere-date possibilities at AMC … though it is clear to us already that you are going to be waiting for a good while.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

If you are not aware at this point, remember for a moment that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is not going to come on seemingly until after Dead City is done airing its second season, and it is weeks away from its premiere. AMC wants to spread these shows out on their schedule and understandably so! This is why we tend to think that the Norman Reedus drama is more likely to arrive in late summer / early fall, and its exact placement could be based on their other high-profile series in The Talamasca, another entry in their big Anne Rice universe.

What is season 3 going to be about?

Well, to the likely surprise of no one, Daryl and Carol are about to be the focus once again. However, there are no plans to have them be in France, as Spain is going to now be the setting. All indications are that if the show comes back for a season 4, this is also where it will stay — though we will have to wait and see on that part of the equation.

Related – Learn more now regarding The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more information now.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







