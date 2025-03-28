The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premiere date: March update

Now that we are closing in on the end of March, is there anything more that we can say regarding The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3?

Well, first and foremost, how about a reminder that production on the latest batch of episodes is done? If you are not currently aware, the cast and crew shot the latest batch of stories for AMC in Spain. There’s a chance that a season 4 could also happen in that same country, provided that it gets renewed. (For now, we do think there are reasons for optimism.)

So is there a chance that we are actually going to learn something more about the third season soon? As great as it would be, let’s just say that the odds seem reasonably low that this is going to happen. After all, the latest season of Dead City has yet to premiere and at this point, we do tend to think that the priority will be promoting it first and foremost.

Other than the new setting, we know that there are not a lot of other major details out there about the next particular batch of episodes — other than of course the fact that Daryl and Carol are going to be working together. We love to imagine that the end goal here is going to remain that they do whatever they can to try and find their way back home. However, doing that is going to be so much easier said than done. You never know what obstacles or people could be thrown in their way.

For now, we anticipate that Daryl Dixon season 3 will come out this fall — if it comes before that, we will consider ourselves lucky.

