The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premiere date: Feb. update

With us now getting closer to the end of February, does that mean news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is around the corner?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and get some of the great news out of the way. Based on a lot of the insight that is out there, filming for the Norman Reedus series may be done in Spain! Given that production started several months ago, it feels fitting that everyone would be done for at least the time being. Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if season 4 starts shooting before season 3 even premieres — a renewal feels inevitable, and we’ve heard from the producers before that they really plan the show out in two-season bunches.

For the time being, our hope here remains that we’re going to see the zombie drama back in either late 2025 or early 2026. The earlier the better, but there are a lot of different variables that at this point you have to consider. Take the fact that The Walking Dead: Dead City is poised to premiere first and beyond just that, you also have other AMC series coming including the long-awaited Talamasca show. (Dark Winds is coming once Mayfair Witches wraps up for the season.)

While there may not be too many specifics out there about Daryl Dixon’s next chapter, we know that Carol is still around and as the two move from one country to the next, there is a chance that they will meet new faces and also learn more about this complicated post-apocalyptic world. One of the fun things about the show at this point is that it has presented these opportunities to learn a little more about how zombies have changed and evolved on a global scale … and the same goes for the people.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

