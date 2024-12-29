The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3: A winter 2024 update

Winter is now upon us, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 is inching closer and closer to release. What more can be said about it now?

First and foremost, we should note that a significant chunk of the Norman Reedus series’ next chapter has already been filmed! Production has shifted for this season over to Spain after the first two were located in France. While there is technically not a season 4 renewal at present, all signs seem to suggest that it is coming. Not only that, but that it could also remain in Spain. The AMC drama seems to be planned out in two-season arcs, so there are already a lot of plans for what the next season will look and feel like.

So while we do think there’s a chance that we will get some The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon casting news this winter, and maybe more updates on production, that is more than likely it. The folks at AMC are not going to be chomping at the bit to share a lot of further information now, and why in the world would they? There is still plenty of time to figure that out. Their priority right now (at least first and foremost) is promoting the launch of Mayfair Witches season 2. After that, they will eventually shift over to The Walking Dead: Dead City.

What we know about Daryl’s next chapter is that he is still with Carol, and there is certainly a chance some other familiar faces will appear. With that being said, we are still not over losing Isabelle in season 2…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

