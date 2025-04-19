Chicago PD season 12: Another Burgess, Ruzek wedding tease

As many of you may very well be aware at this point, there are huge things coming throughout the rest of Chicago PD season 12. What is the top story? Well, it feels like it has to be the Burgess – Ruzek wedding!

After all, just consider for a moment everything that the two characters have gone through over the years. Also, there are not a lot of other relationships in the franchise that have this sort of longevity. We know that this is a super-serious show a lot of the time, and of course that is still going to be the case close to the finale. Still, there is going to be a reasonable amount to celebrate here, largely when it comes to the two having this chance to really commemorate more than a decade of television.

Just in case you needed at least a small tease about the ceremony, we have it now via Toya Turner! In a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what the actress behind Kiana Cook had to say:

“[Burgess] looks beautiful. I cried. There’s going to be some new dynamics with relationships within the unit going on, and the cake was great.”

Who doesn’t love cake? Well, we just hope that there is going to be a chance for us to stop in and spend at least a nice chunk of the finale on the big event. We more than recognize the fact that this is not one of those shows that is going to give us an entire hour around a wedding; there are other stories that will need to be wrapped up. Yet, you also don’t want to short-change the event that everyone has been waiting to see for a really long time.

