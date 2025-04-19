The Bear season 4 filming: Has it already wrapped up?

We have known for a good while now that The Bear season 4 is going to be coming to Hulu and yet, many of the finer details remain unclear.

After all, here is what has been shared publicly: A good bit of the season was actually shot last year alongside season 3. Meanwhile, there is no clear future beyond it. You can easily argue that it is the final season, especially since this is one of those stories that is seemingly not destined to last forever.

Here is the crazy thing, though — based at least on a series of new posts on Threads, it does appear as though filming for The Bear season 4 is officially done now! So much of it happened in secrecy, and this could easily mean that the show is back in June. We know that there are rumors thanks to clapboards that this season could have 16 episodes, but we’ve yet to hear any confirmation from producers or FX on that. The most important thing to note is simply that there is a lot more coming.

Now if that 16-episode season is true, we do believe that it would be fairly easy to speculate the following: The show could end up splitting into two parts, with one airing this summer and another down the road, possibly as late as next year. If season 4 does end up being the final one, this is not a hard thing to imagine, based at least on how a lot of these shows do tend to operate the vast majority of the time. It would allow for the series to be eligible in two different awards cycles.

This is where we will add here that if it was up to us personally, we would see the series abandon the whole binge model and space things out further. Unfortunately, the odds are pretty low at this point that we will actually end up seeing that happen.

