The Amazing Race 38 premiere date: When could it air?

As we start to get a little bit closer to the end of The Amazing Race season 37, why not look more and more towards season 38?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that the next season of the reality competition show has already kicked off filming. By virtue of that, it will easy be ready to go for the fall — if that is, of course, what CBS wants. This is where things do end up being a little bit more complicated, all things considered. Remember that this past fall, the network opted to air The Summit instead, and this is a show that has yet to be renewed for another season. CBS could opt to premiere another show (or this one again) in the fall, meaning that the Race will be saved again for winter / spring 2026.

When are you actually going to get confirmation on this? Think in terms of next month, which is when the network has its upfront presentation. We do tend to think that we’re going to get a full fall schedule and we can make some assumptions based on it.

Now if we were to have it our way here, the simplest thing that we could say here is that we would love to see The Amazing Race back in the fall and that CBS would commit to two full seasons a year, ones that also have a lot of publicity behind it. The show has always been supported when it comes to getting more renewals but at the same time, it has always been either a midseason replacement or fill-in show. It has never quite had its full place in the spotlight, and it would be nice to see that change.

