Heartstopper season 4: Star still hoping for renewal

Is there a good chance that a Heartstopper season 4 renewal is going to be announced at Netflix? Make no mistake, we want that. Yet, at the same time, it is rather curious that we’ve been waiting for so long with no firm news here already.

Ultimately, the reason for the long wait here is likely something quite similar to what we’ve seen time and time again with shows at the aforementioned streaming service. You have to think there are business components to it, as there needs to be a budget, a schedule, and verification that the viewership is there. We recognize that the adaptation has an extremely loyal audience. However, that does not 100% guarantee that it is enough to bring it back.

Speaking in a new interview with Vogue, star Kit Connor at least made it clear that he would love nothing more than to see the series have yet another turn:

“I’d definitely like to do it as long as it’s done right … I just want to make sure that we keep the heart in it. So, we are working on something and hopefully we’re making it happen. But we’ll see. No promises. I don’t want to do it if it’s not right.”

Ultimately, we still may have to be patient for a little while longer. Our hope here remains that over the next few months, we are going to be getting some sort of official news. Granted, even if we get that, we recognize that the next batch of episodes will not arrive until 2026. This is something that we’re going to need a lot of patience for even still.

We just know that Heartstopper is one of those series that means so much to so many people. With that in mind, let’s just hope for the good news here and soon.

What do you most want to see moving into Heartstopper season 4, provided we get it?

