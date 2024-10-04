Heartstopper season 4: Show EP on current renewal hopes

Is there going to be a Heartstopper season 4 over at Netflix? We more than understand anyone at this point who wants more, especially since we know there is more story to potentially adapt.

Based on where we know the series is in the source material, it was easy for us to assume that a possible season 4 would be the final one. Also, add to this the fact that the streaming service rarely gives its shows super-long runs in the first place.

Based on what creator Alice Oseman had to say to Deadline in a new interview, she is as interested as anyone in wrapping up the story:

“I would like there to be [another season]. We’ve got no kind of confirmation yet. I would love to adapt volume six. I think you one more season or one more, whatever it could be, would finish the story, conclude everyone’s character arcs, and help us to kind of say goodbye to all of those characters. So yeah, keeping my fingers crossed.”

The “whatever it could be” may a reference to either a shorter season or a movie, depending on what Netflix wanted from them. So much of this is arguably going to be tied to the performance of season 3, and it is too early in the cycle right now to determine this one way or another.

If there is one thing that we can say with a certain amount of confidence, though, it is this: The fandom for Heartstopper deserves an ending. This show has been so significant to many young people all over the world, and not letting the end play out properly would be an enormous shame — especially when it is so obvious that we are close to the finish line.

Be sure to watch all of season 3, and check it out sooner rather than later. While you are out it, also tell your friends!

