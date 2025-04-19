The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5: The Janine question

If you are not aware already, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Janine.” With that, what lies ahead?

Well, the first order of business here is figuring out why we are getting a story with this particular title right now. After all, consider the following: Madeline Brewer’s character is in a spot where she is constantly being mistreated and objectified, but it does seem like June, Moira, and Luke have a plan. In theory, you could argue that it could lead to her rescue … but it also feels a little bit far from guaranteed.

Well, let’s just go ahead and say for a moment that you are going to be seeing Janine quite possibly be the catalyst for almost everything, whether it be a rescue plan or a tragic death. We’re not going to pretend that we are anything other than terrified over the character’s fate right now, and for a number of legitimately good reasons. We more than understand why you would be concerned that she is not going to make it out alive, largely because there could be casualties for any war.

Yet, what if Janine is the one who causes the entire plan to be successful? For the time being, that is also something that we are left to think about here as well. Janine is smart, resourceful, and certainly capable. That is something that you have to consider for now.

Who else could Janine impact?

Well, let’s just say that Aunt Lydia could factor into this episode greatly. If something does happen to her, wouldn’t this be the additional thing to open that character’s eyes? At the very least, that is what we would anticipate. We know how much she cares for Janine.

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5?

Who do you think could be in the most overall danger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for some other updates.

