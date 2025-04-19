Is Jordan Calloway leaving Fire Country, role of Jake?

Is Jordan Calloway leaving Fire Country at some point before the end of this current season? We understand if you are wondering, mostly for one simple reason: What happened over the course of this past episode.

After all, consider the fact that we saw the character put in his two weeks’ notice. Just by virtue of that, it is so fundamentally easy to assume that we are going to be nearing the end of his story as he goes off to another firehouse.

So is that really going to be the case here? Well, let’s just throw a reminder out there that there is ultimately zero evidence that Calloway is leaving Fire Country, and we know that there have been a number of fake-outs before when it comes to this actor and many others on this show. They want you to think that people could be leaving the show at any moment, largely because doing this raises the possibility of a lot more chaos.

Yet, we are hopeful that we are going to find a way in order to ensure that Jake is going to stay. As for how that happens, let’s just say that (at least for now) that is where a certain amount of mystery lies. You have to find a way to make that believable, even if we understand that this can be rather difficult to pull off when you have someone ambitious who wants to move up the ranks to a certain extent.

One way or another, we do tend to assume that before the finale ends, we are going to have an answer to all this. Is that really too much to ask for?

