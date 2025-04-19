3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about 3 Body Problem season 2 between now and the end of the month? Of course, we are well-aware of the enthusiasm that is out there around the show, and for good reason.

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that there is so much more of the story on the way. Not only are we getting a second season, but also a third to better completely tie up every loose end possible with this adaptation. Of course, we hope that the show’s storytelling scale is as big and broad as what we’ve seen so far and if that proves to be the case, we’re going to be quite pleased with the end result.

Unfortunately, the bad news here is that if you want more on 3 Body Problem soon, you are going to be stuck waiting a long time in order to see it. Do not anticipate anything coming out regarding a season 2 premiere date this month, or really some other point soon after that, either.

As we move forward, the biggest thing we are hoping for is that Netflix takes their time to get this right, even if we are still a year away from seeing the end result of all of it. In the interim, we have to hope that there is going to be a great chance to learn something more about what could be coming along the way. Despite all of the ambition around the property, we still do not think that the show got anywhere near the attention that you would have thought. How can that change? Well, we do just think that one of the problems comes via the binge-watching model, as it is easy for so many shows to just quickly disappear in the ether.

