The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Is more humor actually coming?

There is no question that the world of The Last of Us is a dark one, and that is going to remain that way for a rather long time. However, even in really hard times, is there actually still room for a little bit of comedy in here?

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and state the following: For sure you will have a few opportunities to smile moving forward. Also, a lot of them could be tied to the relationship between Ellie and Dina, which is clearly foundational at this point to the season 2 story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE LAST OF US reviews!

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, here is at least some of what co-showrunner Craig Mazin had to say on the subject:

“I will say that this season, while it does feature tragedy, also I think has a lot more comedy to it, a lot more humor … Just because of the nature of Ellie and Dina’s relationship and how they function together. And the fact that Ellie’s older now, there’s this kind of slightly more grown up wisdom going on there … And certainly this season features some intense action, and the scope of it has increased dramatically.”

In general, of course we are eager to see some moments of lightness, largely because if you are in a world like this, you probably do need to be able to smile sometimes — it may even be essential for the purposes of making it through the day! Also, we tend to think that a lot of the painful stuff this season is a given and you really do not have to worry about that in the slightest.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Last of Us, including the run time and what else is coming

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







