Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 19, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve been lucky to have a ton of new episodes of the show as of late. Is that about to continue?

Of course, we would love nothing more if that was the case … but this is where some of the bad news does come into play here. For the first time this month, there is no new episode of the sketch show on the air. We will also be waiting for a little while to see what is next, as the upcoming installment hosted by Quinta Brunson is not slated to premiere until May 3. This will also feature Benson Boone as the musical guest.

So what will the remainder of the Saturday Night Live season look like? A lot of that remains to be seen but at this point, it is our hope that we are going to get at least one or two more episodes over the course of May. This has been such an iconic 50th anniversary season and because of that, it is really our hope that we see it ended in the biggest, most dramatic way possible. That could include a former host or cast member returning — it’s either that or an A-list star. We wouldn’t mind Meryl Streep actually doing the gig after finally appearing for the first time in the 50th. If not her, it would be really fun to see someone like Leonard DiCaprio do it, or just bring back Eddie Murphy. No matter what, we just want to have a good time!

In the end, we also do think that it is fair to start thinking about season 51 — we wouldn’t be surprised if a few cast members leave, even if that makes us sad.

What do you most want to see when Saturday Night Live does return to the air?

