The Equalizer season 5 episode 16: Titus Welliver teases role
For those who are not aware, this weekend’s new The Equalizer season 5 episode 16 is going to be a little bit different. In what way do we mean that?
Well, let’s just put this in a rather simple way: This episode is going to mark a great opportunity to see a backdoor pilot for a new show starring Titus Welliver as a CIA agent named Elijah Reed. Another part of the story will be Juani Feliz as his adopted daughter Samantha. The latter will be coming to Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) with a case in the episode, and we will just have to wait and see how things unfold.
So what exactly are you going to be seeing over the course of the hour? In a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what the Bosch: Legacy star has to say:
“The episode really focuses on our characters and our backstory … and what’s happening in real time and how she comes in contact with McCall. It was a marvelous experience. Juani is an extraordinarily gifted actor and we have great chemistry together. Latifah and I have known each for a thousand centuries, but we never worked together before, so that was really the cherry on top. We had a couple of scenes together. It was great. I can’t say enough good things about that entire group.”
We are still bummed about the fact that the Bosch spin-off has been canceled, and we do hope that this show is a chance to see more of Titus on the air soon. However, we have to be well-aware of the fact that there is no guarantee the spin-off happens. The ratings could help determine it, as could what some of CBS’ needs are moving forward.
