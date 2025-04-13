The Equalizer season 5 episode 16 spoilers: A backdoor pilot

Next week on CBS, you are going to get a chance to see The Equalizer season 5 episode 16 — so what is the story going to be?

Well, let’s just go ahead and note that for this particular hour of TV, there are absolutely long-term implications. Just think of it like this: “Sins of the Father” is going to be the backdoor pilot for a new spin-off show starring Bosch: Legacy actor Titus Welliver as well as Juani Feliz. Depending on how popular the episode is and/or what CBS needs, this could be a separate show down the line! We’ll just have to wait and see.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reviews!

Below, you can check out the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 16 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Sins of the Father” – McCall is contacted by Samantha Reed, whose father, ex-CIA agent Elijah Reed, is missing. While Samantha joins forces with the Equalizer team to track down the agency legend, she learns more about her family’s past in the Dominican Republic, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What are the realistic odds this show happens?

Of course it feels exciting, but we also do not want to hold our breath too much here, either. After all, we are pretty darn aware of the fact already that the flagship The Equalizer is itself facing a lot of questions over its future, and that is something that we have to take into consideration to a certain extent here. We may have a better sense come mid-to-late May as to what exactly the future is for both, so we will most certainly keep our eyes peeled.

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 5 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







