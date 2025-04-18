The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 spoilers: Star on rewarding finale

It is crazy to think but at this point in The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, the end of the series is really not that far away. There are only a handful of stories still to come and we tend to think that in a way, every single one could pack a narrative punch.

So how exactly will the story end? Well, a certain part of it will need to give way for the spin-off The Testaments to pick up latter, but we also feel like there is a measure of wiggle room here, as well. This show is designed to be the overall arc of June in one way or another, and there could be satisfying moments aplenty that come with that.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show (watch here), Sam Jaeger (who plays the part of Mark on the series) had the following to say

“It’s a hard show. It was a hard show to watch for some seasons, and I think we knew that … We want to reward the fans this year, because we put them through hell and it’s just a really riveting season and a fitting finish.

“A lot of times people try to end shows, and they don’t know how … You don’t want to be lost. I understand for all intents and purposes, you want to feel like we got to the end, and people feel satiated, but it also feels true to the show.”

It does feel like Jaeger is confident that this series did know how to end, and we feel hopeful that there will be at least some moments of joy amidst all the trauma. Regardless of whether or not Gilead is toppled, you do want to feel as though this entire journey mattered — and really, is that too much to ask? We hardly think so at this point.

