The Conners series finale: A groundbreaking event ahead?

We can already say with a certain measure of confidence that The Conners series finale on ABC is going to be special. How much so? Well, for that, let’s just say that there could be some sort of moment that leads to a lot of discussion.

Given that we are talking here about a multi-camera sitcom, we more than recognize that it is hard to sit here and claim that some revolutionary content could be coming. Yet, at the same time, that may be the case based somewhat on what we are hearing at present.

In a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Bruce Helford had to say about the last chapter of the story:

“There’s something that happens in the final episode that I don’t think has ever happened on broadcast television, … [It] is going to be really emotional.”

What in the world does this mean? Obviously, it is something more than a character dying, and it may just be something that really hits home to the show’s roots of providing relatable content for people all over the country — with some comedy wedged in here at the same time. This combination of elements is very much a big part of what this show is, and that has been this way more or less since the very beginning. We have a hard time imagining that we are going to see some hugely significant change.

In general, the thing that we are the most sad about is that this show is ending with a six-episode season. Yet, at the same time, we are also just happy to be getting an ending at all after everything that some of these characters have gone through.

