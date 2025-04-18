SWAT season 8 episode 19 return date over at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a SWAT season 8 episode 19 return date? What about a look towards the rest of the season?

So while there are a lot of different things that we can say within this piece, let us just start by getting the bad news out of the way — there is no installment on the air next week. Why is that? Well, the network is going to air a two-part finale for Fire Country, and that is going to run from 9:00 p.m. Eastern until we get around to 11:00.

Based on all of the information that we have at present, the plan here is for SWAT season 8 episode 19 to arrive on CBS come Friday, May 2. At that point, we do tend to think that there are going to be weekly installments over the rest of the season. (Unfortunately, CBS yet to unveil anything specific when it comes to episode 19, but we hope that this changes over the next few weeks. We’ve heard already that the two-hour series finale is coming on May 16, and it is going to hopefully give at least some closure … even if we do not expect everything to be tied together in some super-neat fashion.

In general, let’s just say that if you love this show, the remaining episodes should be a celebration of what you have loved over the years. We’ll see if someone else steps up and opts to bring the series back but at this point, we feel like it is smart to not come into the rest of this with any sort of specific expectations.

