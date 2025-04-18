Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, April 18, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Of course, we’d love nothing more than to get into the world of the series sooner rather than later. There are only a few episodes left and from here on out, we tend to think there is great stuff around every corner.

As a matter of fact here, let’s just go ahead and say that there is some more big stuff tonight! You are, after all, going to have a chance to see the next new installment air in just a matter of hours. Following this, the finale will be coming on April 25, and it is a two-parter that will tie at least some storylines in a partial bow. (Of course, some stuff could still be left open.)

So what are we going to say about what is to come here? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that the Fire Country season 3 episode 18 synopsis sets the stage:

“Eyes and Ears Everywhere” – The station 42 crew responds to a routine house fire that escalates into a dangerous situation for one of their own, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In general, we do tend to think that danger will be front and center for a lot of this story; however, at the same time, there are some other longtime plotlines that are going to be addressed here, as well. The character arcs have to build into the finale and all things considered, why wouldn’t they? You want something more to be excited about here, right?

