Matlock season 2 spoilers: Show EP on Alfie’s father

Based on what we saw at the end of the Matlock season 1 finale on CBS, season 2 will look different in a number of ways.

First and foremost, remember that Olympia now knows that Julian hid the document at the behest of his father, and she has to figure out what to do with that information. Meanwhile, we’re also aware that Alfie’s apparent father has turned up at Matty’s home! This is a huge game-changer for whatever is coming, whether it be a look at Ellie’s past or a significant alteration into the whole family. As to how this will play out, that remains to be seen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reactions and reviews!

Want to learn a little bit more? Well, in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman had the following to say about Matty’s immediate reaction:

She is shocked. This guy has come up on her door, and if he knew Ellie at that time, the chances are high that he was an addict or is an addict still, and you have this the spectre of a father showing up out of the blue…. It throws her entire life, and Maddie’s a character that thrives on control. Like, our whole season was built around this concept of her in control — she’s steps ahead of the audience, she steps ahead of the characters, we’re flashing back to what she knew and what we didn’t know — and we’re leaving her in the end out of control. She is emotionally blindsided by this person on her doorstep, and Olympia now has Information that Maddie doesn’t have, so suddenly we have a character who had everything mapped out and under control whose life starts to become out of control. Seeing what Madeleine Matlock is like under that kind of pressure is going to be really interesting.

Ultimately, there is a chance if this isn’t Alfie’s father … but what if he is? That is something that you have to wonder about for now.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Matlock, including when season 2 will premiere

What are you the most excited to see moving into Matlock season 2, especially with Alfie’s apparent father?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







