Matlock season 1 finale: Will Olympia expose the truth?

We went into the Matlock season 1 anticipating that there would be some sort of big reveal, including who Matty’s true enemy was.

After all, for most of the season, we have watched as Kathy Bates’ character tried to figure out who was responsible for the death of her daughter. She went through so much over the course of time but as it turns out, it was Junior who had the Wellbrexa document hidden within the safety deposit box. Senior was actually the person who went to Sydney to meet with the big bosses, and it was him who told Junior to get rid of the document before anyone could see it. Also, his father orchestrated the fire drill.

In the end, this is a situation where at this point, both Julian and his father were involved in a way. Julian felt a ton of shame over what happened, and that put Olympia in a really precarious position — one where she had to choose to protect her own family, or choose to actually expose the truth that happened well over a decade ago.

So what was going through Olympia’s head the moment that she saw that box? Well, in a new interview with TV Insider, here is what showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman had to say:

The minute she hears there’s a safety deposit box, her heart is in her stomach. And when she sees it, it’s really the worst thing. It’s the things she couldn’t have imagined. Complete disbelief, shock, terror about what it means for her family. It’s really her life in a box is what it feels like to her.

While Olympia’s decision is one cliffhanger, it is not the only one — we also saw Alfie’s father turn up in the closing minutes.

What did you think about the events of the Matlock season 1 finale overall?

