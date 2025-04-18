Top Chef season 22 episode 7 preview: Pizza problems

As you look more and more towards Top Chef season 22 episode 7 on Bravo next week, what more can we say about it?

First and foremost, let’s just note that the competition is starting to narrow down and at this point, it does feel like we’ve got a clear favorite. Not only has Tristen won / been at the top of multiple challenges in a row, but he just served one of the best dishes of the whole season in the pickle challenge. He may not have immunity moving forward, but we have a ton of confidence in whatever could be coming.

Below, you can check out the full Top Chef season 22 episode 7 synopsis with some other insight all about what lies ahead:

For this week’s Quickfire Challenge, the chefs must create a dish with an ingredient using only the toughest stains as their clues. Then, in a high-stakes pizza party, the chefs must create pies that are outside of the box to impress guest judges Michelin star chef Wylie Dufresne and Top Chef All-Star alum Spike Mendelsohn, who join Kristen, Tom and Gail at the judges’ table.

Beyond what we are seeing in the competition at this point, this is where we want to point out that Massimo is incredible entertainment and needs to make it as far in the competition as possible. He is that rare contestant who can somehow win a challenge and also come close to burning down a kitchen in the same week.

As a huge pizza fan, this may very well be the episode that we’re most excited about this season. Of course, the challenge here has to be coming up with a pie that is different from almost any other — and there has been a lot of innovation with some of these over the years.

