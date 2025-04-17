Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS, April 17, 2025?

Is Elsbeth new tonight on CBS? If you do want more of the show, it is absolutely hard to blame you! After all, we’ve had a lot of fun so far this season, and we also know that the finale is right around the corner.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a little bit of bad news: because tonight marks the season 1 finale for Matlock, there is no episode of the Carrie Preston series tonight. Instead, the plan is for it to return on Thursday, April 24. There are still three more episodes still to go this season, and we imagine there is going to be a lot of fun ahead with them.

So while you wait to see the series back, it does make sense to set the stage! Below, you can see details for the next two episodes right now.

Season 2 episode 18, “I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago” – As Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) inches closer to becoming a federal judge, Elsbeth scours his past to prove he’s a murderer before it’s too late, but her attempts to take him down put everyone around her in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Teddy considers following in his mother’s professional footsteps, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, April 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 19, “I’ve Got a Little List – While investigating what appears to be a random shooting, Elsbeth meets Rod (Billy Magnussen), an entitled playboy working through his bucket list of thrills, which may include murder. In the end, Elsbeth’s efforts to catch the killer land her in serious legal trouble, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, May 1 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

