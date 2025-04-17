Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, April 17, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight over at NBC? To go along with that, what more can we say here about its spin-off in SVU?

Before we go too much further here, let’s just kick it off by sharing some of the rather-great news: You are going to see more in a matter of hours! Not only that, but this could be one of the biggest weeks the franchise has had all season. Not only are we going to be seeing the flagship show air at its typical timeslot, but it is a two-part crossover event with SVU that continues into the second hour. After all of that, you will see the airing of the Organized Crime premiere, which is going to be streaming exclusively on Peacock from here on out.

Do you want to learn something more about all three of these episodes? Then go ahead and check out all of the synopses below…

Law & Order season 24 episode 19, “Play with Fire, Part I” – 04/17/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 19, “Play with Fire, Part II” – 04/17/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi and ADA Price team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 episode 1, “Lost Highway” – 04/17/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler goes undercover as a big rig driver to expose an international smuggling ring; as he settles into his new identity, he gets to know the “working girls” and a pattern of disappearances emerges. TV-14

After tonight, you are going to see a brief hiatus hit. Rest assured, though, that there is a lot more coming over the month of May!

