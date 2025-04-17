Abbott Elementary season 5: A small Quinta Brunson tease

We are lucky to know in the wake of the finale that an Abbott Elementary season 5 is going to happen over at ABC. With that being said, what exactly can you expect?

Well, at this point we recognize that really, there is only so much that we can actually say. Remember that there is still a lot to be written and beyond that, plenty that also needs to be filmed to go along with that. A lot of things could always be changed, and that is probably why the teases that we have are still pretty small.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Quinta Brunson was at least kind enough to give a small snippet of information all about what more is coming up:

I’m going to say something really small and simple. I’m really excited to see Gregory’s apartment. It was something we wanted to do this season that we never got to do, and I’m excited to see it next year.

Sure, that may be a little thing but at the same time, we do personally believe that this is one of those things that is great when it comes to further showing off the personality of someone. It is a window into the world of who this person is beyond just his job and the relationship.

Of course, beyond this we’re sure that there is still plenty of room for relatable stories and beyond just that, notable guest stars. This is one of those few shows out there on network TV that really has that sort of mainstream pop-culture appeal that you are rarely going to find almost anywhere else.

What are you most eager to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 5?

Is there any one storyline or tidbit that you most want to see play out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

