Survivor 50: The latest fan vote revealed!

Tonight on CBS the latest Survivor 50 poll was officially announced, meaning that once again, fans have control of some parts of the game.

So what are specific subjects this time around? Let’s just say that we’ve got that for you within, combined with some commentary all about it. You can visit the link here if you do want to take part in some of the votes.

Immunity Necklace – Which one are we going to see players compete for? Honestly, we prefer option B, mostly because it looks like a phoenix … but this is honestly one of the least exciting polls we could ever think to vote on.

Supplies Right Away vs. Having to Earn Them – Honestly, we’d prefer an option where you give them supplies and then have a 39-day season again. That’s not happening for a number of reasons. We do not really care about the “roughing it” aspect of the show as much in the current form, mostly because getting people really hungry and tired does not help entertainment.

Few Twists vs. a Ton of Twists – We tend to prefer the old-school game where there are less twists in the game, though a lot of this could depend on the cast and honestly, how can we say that much about that right now? We know that season 50 is going to feature a lot of returning players and yet, they have not been announced. The public will not be voting on them, with the reason for it being that Jeff Probst does not want to subject legendary players to a vote — the reason we got it for Second Chance is because those were people who had only had one kick at the can.

Survivor 50 will not premiere until 2026 — there is going to be one more season coming up before it this fall.

What sort of game are you hoping to see on Survivor 50?

