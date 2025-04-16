Dexter: Resurrection photo: First look at Michael C. Hall

After an extremely long wait and months’ worth of speculation, we have a first look at Dexter: Resurrection featuring Michael C. Hall. So, what do we wait for a premiere date, why not celebrate that!

If you look above, you can see an image that features a first look at the latest version of one Dexter Morgan, which does not look altogether different from the version that we last saw on Dexter: New Blood. Despite the fact that he was nearly killed by his own son, he really does not look too worse for wear.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

So what more can we say now about Dexter: Resurrection? Well, the new series is going to be taking place in New York City rather than Iron Lake, the setting for the aforementioned New Blood. Even though it remains to be seen how the character is alive, we do tend to think that we are going to see him perhaps hide in plain sight now. Harrison will be back on this show, as well another familiar face in Angel Batista. You are also unaware, Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, and many more familiar faces are also going to be a major part of the story.

Hopefully, the release of some photos is evidence that Showtime is going to get the ball rolling on some other stuff moving forward. We would love nothing more than to have either a trailer or a premiere date; all the network has said so far is this summer. At one point showrunner Clyde Phillips suggested that it would be June, but that has not been confirmed and it was said months ago.

Related – Be sure to get some more Dexter: Resurrection casting news right away

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







