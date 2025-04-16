FBI: International season 4 episode 19: Is Wes captured?

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see FBI: International season 4 episode 19 — what can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that we are very much in the era now of enjoying the crime drama for as long as we have it, as we are very-much aware of the fact that it is not going to be around for too much longer. It has already been canceled and beyond just that, there are just a handful of stories left. That includes next week’s big “Flinch Now and It’s Over.”

So what is the primary story going to be here? Well, it seems per the promo as though a good bit of the Fly Team is going to be working on some sort of sting operation where you could potentially have an undercover element to it. Is that one that leads to Wes Mitchell being kidnapped? Quite possibly, but you could also argue that he has been captured on purpose. That would be a twist that adds another layer of fun to what it is that we are seeing here, no? Given his nature, we do think this is the sort of thing that is on the table.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in here to note that as of right now, there is not much in the way of firm intel for what else is coming beyond what we have seen in the promo. There is no synopsis out there yet, but you have to hope that this is something that CBS chooses to give us a little more insight on in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

