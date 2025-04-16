FBI season 7 episode 19 spoilers: A biological attack?

For those who are not currently aware, you are going to have a chance to see FBI season 7 episode 19 arrive on CBS next week. What can we say about it?

Well, the unfortunate news is that other than the title in “Partner,” the folks at the network have not said a whole lot yet about what is coming up. By virtue of that, we are a little bit more reliant on the limited news that is out there.

Ultimately, the promo that aired tonight for next week suggests that the entire FBI team could be gearing up for what feels to be both a medical mystery and and a large-scale attack rolled into one, a spot where it is almost impossible to predict what is going to be coming. Is there a dirty bomb about to be let loose in the city? Or, are we looking at anthrax or a bioweapon? There are a lot of questions that are going to plague the entire team and in the end, we will have to wait and see how all of this unfolds.

Now what we can say about the long-term future here is a little more simple: There are a handful of episodes still to go, leading up to the finale in May. Luckily, the flagship show has already been renewed for a season 8, so you do not have to worry about that; if only the crews over at International and Most Wanted were so lucky. This would be a much more joyous occasion if that was the case.

Without a synopsis, we would just brace for season 7 episode 19 to bring you the same sort of stuff that you’ve come to know and love — think in terms of large-scale action sequences mixed with individual opportunities to get to know characters better.

