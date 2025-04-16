Bosch: Legacy season 4: Why isn’t it happening?

Given that tomorrow does mark the big Bosch: Legacy series finale at Prime Video, it feels fair to wonder about a season 4. Why aren’t we getting it? After all, it seemed as though the cast and producers were actually eager to keep the franchise going on some level.

Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that, much like all things TV, the reasons for the show ending are complicated. They are also tied to factors far beyond the control of the cast and crew.

Insofar as we can tell, or as far as it has been promoted, it was an Amazon decision to end Bosch: Legacy in its current form, and we tend to think that everything from the show’s budget to the streaming landscape were factors into it. When it comes to the latter, it is worth noting that this show was originally set up to be at Freevee, a brand that was eventually folded into everything else Amazon is doing. There is not the same position for the show that there once was.

If there is still any sort of silver lining for the future of this franchise, we tend to think that it goes something like this: There is still a Renee Ballard spin-off coming, and you are actually going to see Maggie Q appear as that character before the third season wraps up. Meanwhile, Titus Welliver has very-much left the door open to coming back as Harry in some other capacity (he will be on the Ballard series), whether it be a movie or a revival. Amazon has at least shown that they are willing to revive properties with Jack Ryan, which is going to have a movie after airing as a show for several seasons.

